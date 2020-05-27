AAA Central Penn will begin re-opening branch offices on June 1

Offices in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Gettysburg, and Lewistown will re-open first, with the remaining Central PA locations following on June 8, AAA Central Penn said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — AAA Central Penn announced it is opening its branch offices in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Gettysburg, and Lewistown on June 1.

The organization's remaining branch offices in Harrisburg, Hershey, Lancaster, Lititz, Lebanon, and Huntingdon are expected to reopen on June 8, AAA said.

When the offices reopen, they will do so while taking necessary precautions to protect members, patrons, and employees against the potential spread of COVID-19, AAA Central Penn said.

“The AAA Central Penn team has been working with numerous organizations for weeks to develop the proper plan to reopen branches with everyone’s safety being top priority,” said AAA Central Penn President & CEO Jodie Daubert. “We are certainly anxious to bring back the services that our members have missed, but must ensure we are doing everything we can to keep everyone healthy.”

AAA Central Penn said it will follow the COVID-19 Safety guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, in addition to recommendations from the CDC. The branches feature new plexiglass partitions, social distance procedures and markers, hand sanitizer stations, employee temperature checks, adherence to maximum occupancy restrictions, sanitizing surfaces between customers, and routine branch-wide sanitation.

Everyone that enters the building will be asked to wear a mask, and if they do not have one, a new mask will be provided, according to AAA Central Penn.

For visitors’ convenience, all branches will also feature curbside service and dedicated “At-Risk” hours for individuals with medical or other conditions that could make them more susceptible to infectious diseases like COVID-19, AAA Central Penn said.

The new branch hours and “At-Risk” times will vary by location.