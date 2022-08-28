64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County

The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday.

The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit.

Organizers said it's incredible to be able to help showcase history.

"Our mission statement as an organization from 1959, through incorporation in 1960 till now, was to preserve steam and agricultural past," said the President of the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Tony Thoman.

Thoman said the event's goal is to help give perspective on the future of technology.

"We want to show people where we stemmed from horses to steam engines, to tractors, to modern day, and hopefully gives us a peek into where we might end up in the future."