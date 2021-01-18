5th Annual Carlisle Ice Art Festival set for Feb. 5-7

The event will feature more than 50 sculptures that will populate Carlisle's historic downtown area for visitors to enjoy in a safe, socially distanced manner.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The 5th Annual UPMC Ice Art Festival in Downtown Carlisle will be held Feb. 5-7, LoveCarlisle and the Downtown Carlisle Association announced Monday.

The event will feature more than 50 sculptures that will populate Carlisle's historic downtown area for visitors to enjoy in a safe, socially distanced manner, organizers said.

Other contactless activities and refreshments will also be available, according to organizers.

The festival will begin with an unveiling at the UPMC Pinnacle Throne on Friday, February 5 at 5 pm at the Old Courthouse on the Square.

At this time volunteers across downtown will unveil all the sculptures including the Ice Bar at the Comfort Suites, organizers said.

“Life is different now, so when we plan our events, we have to ensure we are still following all health and safety guidelines when it comes to activities," said LoveCarlisle executive director Glenn White. "Food trucks have been eliminated to encourage people to patronize our restaurants, and we are not hosting any indoor entertainment activities. But there will still be favorites like the diamond dig and the ice bar.”

The sculptures are slated to be in front of sponsoring businesses throughout the downtown area. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, organizers said.

The sculptures will be placed at least 20 feet apart, and guests will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and RSVP online with a visiting time so that staff can manage crowd size.