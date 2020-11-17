3 people charged after police incident in Carlisle

Jameek Quebaud, Kinan Quebaud, and Jeffrey McBride are all facing charges after allegedly resisting police attempts to arrest Jameek Quebaud on an active warrant.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Three people have been charged after a police incident Monday afternoon in Carlisle.

Jameek Quebaud, 20, Jeffrey McBride, 19, and Kinan Quebaud, 40, were all charged after confronting officers who were attempting to serve an active bench warrant on Jameek Quebaud at about 3:20 p.m. on the 200 block of North Pitt Street, Carlisle Police say.

When he was informed of the warrant, police say, Jameek Quebaud immediately became uncooperative and aggressive towards police.

After spending about 15 minutes attempting to diffuse the situation, Jameek Quebaud continued to resist arrest and had to be subdued by Taser, police say. He allegedly threatened to shoot the officers during his arrest, police say.

At one point, McBride attempted to intervene and had to be pushed back by officers at the scene, police say. Two bystanders were able to restrain him, but McBride continued yelling threats at officers and making attempts to escalate the situation, according to police.

Kinan Quebaud is accused of grabbing the officer's Taser as it was being deployed to subdue Jameek Quebaud, police say.

Jameek Quebaud is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats.