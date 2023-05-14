3 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while battling building fire in Cumberland County

Fire officials say damages are estimated to be at $200,000.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and released while they battled a building fire on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building on the 700 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Southampton Township.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Multiple fire companies worked together to finally extinguish the fire around 3 p.m.

Fire officials say damages are estimated to be at $200,000.