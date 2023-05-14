x
Cumberland County

3 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while battling building fire in Cumberland County

Fire officials say damages are estimated to be at $200,000.
Credit: Austin Stienhour

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and released while they battled a building fire on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building on the 700 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Southampton Township.

At the scene, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

🚨Building Fire🚨 5/13/23 - 12:38pm Yesterday, Truck 42 responded to Walnut Bottom Road in Cumberland County for a working...

Posted by Franklin Fire Company on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Multiple fire companies worked together to finally extinguish the fire around 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and authorities continue investigating.

