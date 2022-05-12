Carlisle Ford Nationals will return to Carlisle Fairgrounds June 3-5

Shelby American's 60th anniversary celebration will be one of the highlights of the yearly event in Cumberland County, organizers say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Next month's Carlisle Ford Nationals event at the Carlisle Fairgrounds will feature a celebration of Shelby American's 60th anniversary that includes a concept vehicle introduction, factory displays, and Team Shelby East Coast Grand Nationals integration, organizers said this week in a press release.

The Carlisle Ford Nationals will be held June 3 through June 5 at the fairgrounds.

Each year, Carlisle hosts Ford fans from across the country and more than 3,200 vehicles at the event. In addition to the impressive cars and crowds, the weekend includes displays, special themes and automotive celebrities.

“Shelby American has become an international symbol of high-performance motoring during the past 60 years,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, in a press release. “We’ll honor that reputation by displaying our past, present and potential future at the Carlisle Ford Nationals including the Shelby Super Snake, Shelby Mustang Mach-E concept and supercharged muscle trucks. A huge number of Team Shelby members will join the East Coast Grand Nationals to watch us unveil a concept car in the historic Shelby display.”

After retiring as a Le Mans-winning driver, Carroll Shelby established Shelby American in 1962. His first car was the Ford small block powered Shelby Cobra roadster, which he promptly took racing. It was followed by the Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, which won its class at Le Mans in 1964. Shelby American introduced an all-new big block Ford motored Shelby Cobra and high-performance version of the Ford Mustang (Shelby GT350).

Over the years, Shelby has offered sports cars, trucks, hot hatches and muscle cars. The company’s current vehicle in the lineup builds upon its rich legacy.

Shelby American will introduce a new Shelby concept car at 3 p.m. on June 3, organizers said. The concept car is a tribute to one of the most celebrated cars in automotive history and will gauge the demand for a limited series of the vehicle, according to organizers.

“We are honored that Shelby American has chosen the Carlisle Ford Nationals as the host location for their special unveiling,” said event manager Ken Appell. “This event is recognized by many as the best of its type and its annual growth would not be possible without our guests and partners like Shelby American.

"I can’t thank the Shelby American team enough for being with us and I encourage you to make your way to Carlisle next month, not only for this historic unveiling, but to experience first-hand THE biggest all-Ford themed car show in the world.”

Team Shelby is holding the annual East Coast Grand Nationals with track sessions at Pocono Raceway and other activities, including a parade to the Carlisle Fairgrounds on June 3.

Team Shelby will have its own hospitality area and is encouraging Shelby owners to attend with their vehicles to break the record for the most Shelby vehicles in one place.

Ford Motor Company will also return with walk-arounds focused on the Ice White Mach 1, Ice White Mach-E, Shelby GT500, Raptor, and more.

Ford will have a display dedicated to the electrification revolution showcasing both the Mach-E and Shelby Mach-E GT. Patterson will be part of a Ford’s presentation that includes the Mustang Shelby GT500 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In addition to the show field, the cars and trucks will hit the streets of downtown Carlisle on Saturday night for the annual Ford Parade and Street Party. Historically, nearly 400 cars from the show itself roll into town for the community to check out.

There will be multiple activities that put the wheels in motion including a rolling exhaust contest, autocross ride-alongs, and the Real Street Shootout (autocross).

The Carlisle Ford Nationals is actively taking registrations for the Showfield, vendor registrations for the automotive flea market, and selling discounted spectator tickets in advance of the June 3-5 offering.