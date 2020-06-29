2 employees at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center test positive for COVID-19

The Carlisle-based nursing home said the staff members had little to no contact with residents

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two staff members at a Cumberland County nursing and rehabilitation center have tested positive for COVID-19, the center announced Monday.

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said in a press release that the staff members had little to no contact with residents.

The nursing home, located in Carlisle, said several staff members who worked with the individuals who tested positive have been tested and are currently self-monitoring at home, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

To date, no residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but four staff members have the facility said.