2 dead after crash in Cumberland County

Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, died in a crash in Monroe Township on Nov. 28.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28.

Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say.

Their vehicle was navigating a right-hand curve when it traveled into the opposing lane and into a second vehicle, a truck tractor. According to a PSP report, Jensen's vehicle made an impact at the 3 o'clock position, while the other vehicle was struck at the 12 o'clock position.

Jensen and Ehmry succumbed to their significant injuries on the scene of the crash.