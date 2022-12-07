2 dead after crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28.
Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say.
Their vehicle was navigating a right-hand curve when it traveled into the opposing lane and into a second vehicle, a truck tractor. According to a PSP report, Jensen's vehicle made an impact at the 3 o'clock position, while the other vehicle was struck at the 12 o'clock position.
Jensen and Ehmry succumbed to their significant injuries on the scene of the crash.
The driver of the truck tractor did not sustain any injuries.