$100,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at GIANT store in Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. — A $100,000-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold at a Cumberland County retailer, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (33-46-52-59-62) and the red Powerball (10) to win the $100,000 prize, less withholding. Had the ticket not used the $1 Power Play option, it would have been worth $50,000, the Lottery said.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

GIANT Food Stores, located at 4510 Marketplace Way in Enola, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 25,400 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Power Play, according to the Lottery. Players should check every ticket, every time.