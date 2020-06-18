10-month-old child dies of injuries sustained in Tuesday crash involving horse and buggy and another vehicle

State Police say the child succumbed to her injuries at Hershey Medical Center. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a 10-month-old child has died from injuries sustained Tuesday in a crash involving a horse and buggy and another vehicle in Cumberland County.

A Troop H spokesperson said the girl succumbed to her injuries at Hershey Medical Center.

The crash occurred on Newburg Road in Hopewell Township Tuesday afternoon, police say. The buggy was struck from behind by the vehicle, according to police.