$1 million-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania Lottery says

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold this week at a Cumberland County retailer, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Thursday.

Ugo, on the 400 block of N. Baltimore Ave. in Mount Holly Springs, earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Millionaire Maker ticket, the Lottery said.

Millionaire Maker is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.