Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office searching for inmate who walked-off during work release

Officials say Daniel Cook was last seen leaving Bosler Library at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked-off during work release on Thursday.

Officials say Daniel Cook, 48, was given a four-hour pass to apply for his social security card at Bosler Library.

Cook was last seen leaving the library at 11 a.m., on Thursday, according to police.

He has been incarcerated since July, serving a sentence for theft by unlawful taking, authorities said.

Cook is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 235 pounds with green eyes, white and greyish brown hair and a goatee. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his upper left arm.

Cook has family in Newville, Cumberland County.