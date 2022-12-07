Cumberland County announces real estate tax credit for firefighters and EMS volunteers

Eligible volunteers can get up to a $250 credit under the new tax ordinance.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that a real estate tax credit will be granted to all active firefighters and EMS volunteers.

Officials say that the tax credit acknowledges the value and dedication of volunteers. They also hope it will help retain and attract new volunteers.

"The success of volunteer organizations certainly depends upon a constant amount of recruitment," said Jerry Ozog from the Pa. Fire and Emergency Services Institute.

"This incentive coupled with paid training, comradery and working together as a team will help all engage at the local level," said Ozog.