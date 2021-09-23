Cumberland County Prison visitation temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 cases

The inmates who have tested positive and those who were in their proximity have been moved out of general population and into separate cell blocks to quarantine.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County Prison has announced that inmate visitation and activities are temporarily suspended due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The inmates who have tested positive and those who were in their proximity have been moved out of general population and into separate cell blocks to quarantine, according to a press release.

The prison reminds the public that inmate video visitation is still available for family and friends, and professional visits with attorneys and parole officers are still allowed, but will be conducted securely. Visitation from service providers will also be paused.