Cumberland County man facing charges after allegedly giving marijuana to toddler, raping woman

Yurasits admitted to raping a woman, physically harming a child, and teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana because he "thought it would help the child's autism."

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Holly Springs Borough man is facing charges after allegedly admitting to teaching a toddler to smoke marijuana and raping a woman.

John Yurasits is facing rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children for his role in the incident.

On May 18, police were alerted to a child abuse referral from Children and Youth Services.

During the investigation, Yurasits admitted to police that he provided a 3-year-old with marijuana.

He told police he taught the child how to smoke from a pipe device, and thought this would help the child's autism, according to a police release.

Yurasits also admitted to physically harming the child on March 22.

Then, Yurasits was accused of raping a woman three times this year, including on Easter Sunday.

He was arrested and will now face charges.