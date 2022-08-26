Cumberland County Library System encourages kids to get their own cards during Library Card Sign-up Month

"A library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning," the county said Friday. September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Cumberland County Library System is joining the American Library Association (ALA) in an effort to remind parents and caregivers to get their kids to acquire a library card of their own.

"A library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning," the Cumberland County Communications Office said in a press release. "Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions."

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform live, and communities through education, the county said.

At all of the libraries in the Cumberland County Library System, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including databases like Tutor.com and Tumblebooks, weekly story-time, Take-Home Activity Kits, and free Wi-Fi.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Carolyn Blatchley, library system executive director said. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds, programs such as Read to the Dogs, Summer Learning Program, Teen Scene, American Girl Doll, STEM-STEAM programs, and more.”

Cumberland County libraries, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library system’s resources and programs, click here.