A group in Cumberland County stands together to support their local post office

U.S. House lawmakers passed a bill Saturday that blocks changes to the Postal Service and bolsters the agency with $25 billion.

CARLISLE, Pa. — There are growing calls for the new Postmaster General to resign, with a rally to save the post office taking place in Carlisle, Cumberland county.

“I worry that one day this post office will close. People will lose their jobs and the post office will shut down,” said Anna Drallios, who led the rally on Saturday afternoon.

The rally was in response to cost-cutting measures put into place by Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

Some fear his operational changes to the postal service may hurt mail-in voting ahead of the November election and they have reportedly slowed down mail delivery in parts of the Commonwealth.

“We have farmers in this area and they depend on the post office for delivery on time,” Drallios said.

During a U.S. Senate hearing on Friday, Dejoy denied those claims. On a rare Saturday session, the democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to allocate $25 billion dollars for the financially-strapped agency and prevent cutbacks.

U.S. House Republicans argue the U.S. Postal Service is not running out of money and will have enough funds to handle election mail.

"Currently, the postal service has over $15 billion cash on hand, enough to keep it solvent until 2021,” said U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Voters still worry that their right to vote safely in November is on the line.