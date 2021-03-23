Chambersburg woman dies in crash, officials investigating

Medley was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thus ejected from her vehicle, landing in the northbound lanes.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Coroner's Office and the Penn State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on March 20 at approximately 2:15 a.m.

The crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound near the Newville exit. Naquanda A. Medley, 25, of Chambersburg, was reportedly traveling southbound when she was killed after she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over.