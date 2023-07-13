Cumberland County three-year-old killed by hay bale

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. — A three-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a hay bale fell on him on July 1.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the child, from Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead at Fulton County Medical Center after he sustained life-threatening injuries from the round hay bale.
The child's cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure due to blunt force trauma by a crushing injury, according to the Fulton County Coroner's Office. His manner of death has been ruled accidental.