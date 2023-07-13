x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cumberland County three-year-old killed by hay bale

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the child, from Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead at Fulton County Medical Center.
Credit: KREM
hay bale generic.jpg

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. — A three-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a hay bale fell on him on July 1.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the child, from Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead at Fulton County Medical Center after he sustained life-threatening injuries from the round hay bale. 

The child's cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure due to blunt force trauma by  a crushing injury, according to the Fulton County Coroner's Office. His manner of death has been ruled accidental. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

PIAA votes to expand competition formula to all sports except golf

Before You Leave, Check This Out