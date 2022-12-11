x
Cumberland County catalytic converter thief on the run

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to send in any information they have regarding the attempted theft.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County.

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. 

Two men outside of a garage were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a car when they were approached by the property owner.

Upon confrontation, both tried to flee the scene; however, one of the suspects, later identified as James Snyder from Gardners, Adams County, was run over and subsequently injured by the unidentified man's pickup truck. 

Snyder was later transported to a nearby hospital.

The unknown suspect appears to be a middle-aged man and left the crime scene in a mid to late 1990s burgundy Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

