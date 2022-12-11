Cumberland County catalytic converter thief on the run

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County.
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash.
Two men outside of a garage were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a car when they were approached by the property owner.
Upon confrontation, both tried to flee the scene; however, one of the suspects, later identified as James Snyder from Gardners, Adams County, was run over and subsequently injured by the unidentified man's pickup truck.
Snyder was later transported to a nearby hospital.
The unknown suspect appears to be a middle-aged man and left the crime scene in a mid to late 1990s burgundy Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.