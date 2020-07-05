Police seek to identify suspect who assaulted victim at Cumberland County park

The suspect punched and kicked a victim in the head, causing injury.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify a suspected male juvenile who assaulted a victim at a park in Carlisle.

On May 5 around 4:30 p.m., police say the pictured suspected male juvenile assaulted a victim by punching and kicking them in the head, causing injury.

Carlisle Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the assailant depicted in the photos.

Tips may be submitted through this website or by calling the police station directly at 717-243-5252.