Cumberland County Board of Elections to hold demonstrations on new voting machines

Demonstrations of new voting machines will be held throughout Cumberland County ahead of the April 28th primary

CARLISLE, Pa. — Cumberland County Board of Elections will demonstrate how to use new voting machines ahead of the April 28th primary.

The demonstrations of the voting machines will take place from 6-7:30pm on the dates and locations posted below:

Tuesday, March 3, Bureau of Elections: 1601 Ritner Highway Suite 201,Carlisle

Bureau of Elections: 1601 Ritner Highway Suite 201,Carlisle Thursday, March 5, Bosler Memorial Library: 158 W. High Street, Carlisle

Bosler Memorial Library: 158 W. High Street, Carlisle Tuesday, March 10, Bethany Village: 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

Bethany Village: 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg Wednesday, March 11, Good Hope Station: 1200 Good Hope Road, Mechanicsburg

Good Hope Station: 1200 Good Hope Road, Mechanicsburg Friday, March 13, Vigilant Hose Company: 20 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg

The change all stems from a statewide mandate from the Wolf Administration requiring all counties upgrade their voting machines to ones that leave verifiable paper record. At the time of the mandate, Pennsylvania was one of 13 states where some or all voters used machines that stored votes electronically without printed ballots, or another paper-based backup.

In addition to new machines at the polls, this primary there are also new voting laws on the books in the state. New laws allow for no excuse mail-in voting, allowing people to vote by mail without providing an excuse. There's also a 50-day mail in voting period, voters can request and submit their mail-in or absentee ballot beginning 50 days before the election. For more information on mail-in ballots, click here.