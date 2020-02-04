Crowdsourcing site offers help to small business owners

With our country facing an unprecedented time, GoFundMe steps up doing what it does best.

YORK, Pa. — Most small businesses owners are being severely affected by COVID-19, and more people than ever are turning to fundraising websites for financial assistance. It can be essential if your business is struggling. GoFundMe has partnered with Yelp and Intuit Quickbooks to help, announcing the gofundme.org small business relief fund.

The companies have pledged to donate up to 1.5 million dollars in donations into the fund, which will provide micro-grants to qualifying small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until that fund is depleted, GoFundMe will issue 500 dollar matching grants to qualifying businesses who start their own fundraising page.

Holly Kline owns Extreme Beauty Makeup, an on-site hair and makeup company in York County that employs 7 people and said she is definitely taking advantage of it.

"If we're not working, we're not making anything, so I started a go fund me to help people like me. I want to raise as much as we can and then divide it evenly between all of us," Kline said.