Crowds expected to protest at the State Capitol over COVID-19 shutdowns

Several groups are planning to protest at the State Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday. All while social distancing guidelines are still in place.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands of people are expected to protest outside of the State Capitol on Monday, to end the shutdown of businesses in Pennsylvania.

Protesters are planning to argue about business closures and the current restrictions in place in the Commonwealth.

People began gathering at the Capitol around 7:00 a.m., three hours before the rally start time. There was also a strong Police presence as officers were setting up barriers on the capitol steps.

"Re-Open PA" and "End the Lockdown" are among some of the groups leading the protest-- all while health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing and to stay home.

Protestors argue that the government should not be forcing healthy people to stay home or for businesses to remain closed beyond May 1.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the protestors -- by advising participants to practice social distancing while they rally to end restrictions.

"If the protesters stay the cars, and they drive around the capitol and exercise their rights to protest, then I wouldn't expect any particular public health implications," said Dr. Levine.

The organizations leading the protests, which are made up of at least 10,000 members, have formed in the last two weeks.

This comes as people across the country continue to argue about plans on restarting the economy.

Health officials stress about reopening too soon, as Mondays protest in Harrisburg follows similar ones held in multiple states over the last few days.