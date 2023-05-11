Crosswalk safety targeted for enforcement on the West Shore

Pedestrian deaths in Pennsylvania rose 21% from 2019 to 2021, according to data from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Amid rising pedestrian traffic fatalities, the West Shore Regional Police Department is holding a two-week targeted enforcement event of crosswalk safety.

On May 11, police focused on Front Street in Wormleysburg, a popular area with several restaurants and heavy pedestrian traffic.

A police decoy walked across a crosswalk to check that motorists would stop for a pedestrian.

“Obviously we don’t want to be utilizing civilians to be walking across because it’s more of a safety concern for us,” said the decoy, Assistant Chief of Police John Friel.

Within half an hour, three cars had illegally driven across the crosswalk while Friel was walking on it. Police vehicles parked nearby pulled over those motorists, who received citations.

In Pennsylvania, violating the right-of-way of a pedestrian on a crosswalk carries a penalty of a $50 fine.

Pedestrians also have a legal responsibility not to create a hazard by entering the crosswalk when a vehicle is too close.

“Just make sure that motorist sees you because yes, you have the right of way in that crosswalk, but if that motorist is distracted, right away is not going to help you,” said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The event was part of an effort by PennDOT and the Highway Traffic Safety Network to reduce rising pedestrian traffic fatalities.

Pedestrian deaths in Pennsylvania rose 21% from 2019 to 2021, according to data from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

“We want to make sure that everybody knows the rules and how to be safe throughout the summer,” said West Shore Regional Police Chief Anthony Minium.

Minium said the department runs targeted crosswalk enforcement throughout the year, and that violations are far too common.