Crispus Attucks York serves area for nearly 90 years

Crispus Attucks York has been serving the greater York community for almost 90 years, offering various programs to help both young and old.

YORK, Pa. — Miguel Garcia is construction teacher at Crispus Attucks York. He instructs students enrolled within the youth build charter school 's construction track.

Garcia says, "Some skills they can use once they graduate. They go through the program. Eventually hopefully our goal is for them to have their own home – bring it back to the community and revitalize the community itself."

Miguel's Crispus Attucks story starts 22 year ago as a 19 year old, who through a mentor, found his way to the charter school where he became a student and earned his high school diploma.

"I succeeded and I got my high school diploma. The reason I am the man I am today is because of youth build charter school and the dedication they put into the students. The amount of love and support, and that's the reason that I am the man I am today."

In addition to the charter school Crispus Attucks offers early childhood and after school programs that serve upwards of 150 children each year.

There are also programs available to area seniors, and in typical years, Crispus Attucks York serves four thousand people annually.

Crispus Attucks York Housing and Community Development Director Edquina Washington says, "We like to encourage our residents to learn, work, and thrive and to provide programs to excell in the community and so we have several programs that we do that for- from infants the whole way up to our seniors."

She says Crispus Attucks has been doing work in the York Community for 89 years, teaching, revitalizing homes and creating neighborhood play zones.

"I believe that without it our community would not be prospering in the way that it is right now and especially in this neighborhood."

Even though is has been two decades since Miguel's journey began at Crispus Attucks, not a day goes by when he doesn't recognize the living changing impact the organization has had on his life.

"I've been here 22 years and going strong and there are no words that can explain it."