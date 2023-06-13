Crime victims, families demand change at rally in Harrisburg

Hundreds of survivors impacted by violent crimes rallied at the State Capitol to urge lawmakers to implement solutions to end the cycle of crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dozens of York crime victims met in York Township, York County to ride together to a rally at the State Capitol to demand solutions to the cycle of crime violence on Tuesday.

They joined with hundreds of other survivors and families impacted by violent crime to rally for public safety solutions and support for victims.

Survivors and families are demanding state lawmakers to expand housing protections for crime victims, support productivity credits and rehabilitation programs for incarcerated people, and pass reforms they say will help break cycles of crime.

Crime survivors will also hold a vigil in memory of loved ones lost to violence. They will be joined by public safety leaders and state lawmakers.