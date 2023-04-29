Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice host vigils to honor those impacted by crime

CSSJ chapters across the commonwealth hold vigils to honor those impacted by crime while survivors share their survival stories.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Victims of crime came together across the nation with support groups meeting across south central Pennsylvania. Though they have different experiences, they share a commonality. They survived the worst.

“Most of the time when people are victims of a crime, they are traumatized, so sometimes they close themselves off and then they allow themselves to be victimized over and over and over again,” said Dorothy Scott, member of the Harrisburg chapter of Crime and Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ).

On Saturday, the CCSJ Harrisburg chapter met at Italian Lake Park as part of Crime Survivors’ Victims week.

“Being here today is to provide a space, a safe space, for those that are victims of crime that will allow them to tell their stories and be able to heal in a safe space,” Scott said.

She explained how these events give survivors and families impacted by crime a chance to open-up and connect with others who have gone through something similar.

“We found that there was a need for those to be able to have a safe space and to be able to talk about what happened to them,” Scott said.

Similarly, Pearl Wise is a coordinator for the CSSJ York County Chapter.

“I can’t explain the feeling that overcame me of love and compassion,” Wise said.

Wise joined the group in 2019 after her son was murdered in 2018. Her involvement in the organization began after she traveled to an event in California.

Members of CSSJ York County gathered at Rexroth Park in Windsor Township. Wise described how talking about what happened to her son has helped her heal.

“Keeping it all inside is no good, you feel alone, you don’t want to live, you don’t understand what’s happening. That’s what we’re doing today, we’re having a healing vigil for all those victims of crime,” Wise said.

With more than ninety-thousand members nationally, Scott said survivors don’t have to feel alone.

“It is very important for you to be able to share your message or be able to reach out to someone who can be able to help you,” Scott Said.