Crews responding to scene of Perry County house fire, one airlifted

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a Perry County house fire. 

According to crews at the scene, the fire broke out around 2:38 p.m. along the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township. 

The homeowner was the only one inside the home at the time of the fire and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for burn treatment. 

According to crews at the scene, the second floor of the home collapsed. It is unclear at this time if that collapse injured the homeowner or if they were already injured.  

The fire is currently contained, but officials are still clearing brush and debris out, according to those on the scene.

Credit: WPMT

