Crews responded to the 7200 block of Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township around 1 a.m. this morning.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dauphin County early Friday morning, according to dispatch.

Crews responded to the 7200 block of Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township around 1 a.m. this morning.

There is no word on if there are any injuries, or if the coroner has been called.

The scene is still active, dispatch says.