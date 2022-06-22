Crews respond to fire in Dauphin County

The fire is along Armstrong Street and Route 147 is closed in both directions between Fourth and Boyer Streets, according to 511pa.com.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Halifax Township, Dauphin County this morning, according to 911 dispatch.

There is currently no word on any injuries or displacements as a result of this fire, and no word on what kind of structure it is that caught fire.

There is also no word on when the scene will be cleared.