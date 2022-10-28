Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

Emergency responders were dispatched to a barn fire in Paradise Township shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township.

According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Dispatch also says that there are no injuries or fatalities reported, however, it is unclear if any animals were inside the barn.

No other properties are affected at this time.

The fire is not under control and the scene is still active. Kinzer Fire Company is investigating as the cause of the fire is unknown.