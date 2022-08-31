Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County. The scene is still active.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch.

Dispatch also confirmed that there are no injuries and that no homes are affected.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire, and the scene is currently still active.