Crews recover body at silo in Cumberland County

When they arrived at the scene, emergency crews tested the oxygen level in the silo, finding it to be at 17%.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews recovered the body of a man who died in a silo Monday evening in Cumberland County.

According to county officials, crews responded to reports of a 68-year-old man laying on a loader in the silo on the 1500 block of Rock Ledge Drive in South Middleton Township around 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, emergency crews tested the oxygen levels in the silo, finding them to be at 17%. On its website, OSHA says levels below 19.5% are "oxygen-deficient" and immediately dangerous to life or health.

Officials say the silo was full of silage, which releases gasses, causing the drop in oxygen levels.

A Cumberland County spokesperson says, despite the low oxygen levels, officials are currently unsure whether the man died from lack of oxygen or another reason such as medical issues.

Crews set up rigging to pull out the man's body, which officials say was about 40 to 50 feet up in the silo.

Officials say the body was recovered at 9:50 p.m.