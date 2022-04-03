Crews battle fire in York County

Main Street is closed from Forrest Avenue to Clearview Road, according to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Crews are currently on the scene of a two-alarm fire along the first block of North Main Street in Shrewsbury, according to 911 dispatchers.

Crews were sent out shortly before 6 a.m.

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company is assisting, as well as mutual aid units.

There is no word yet on whether there are any injuries or how the fire started.