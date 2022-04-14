Crews on scene of fire in Lebanon County

The fire is on the 700 block of Horseshoe Pike in South Annville Township.

Crews are currently on the scene of a second alarm fire in Lebanon County, according to dispatch.

The fire is on the 700 block of Horseshoe Pike in South Annville Township, and the call came in around 3:40 a.m. this morning.

Dispatch described it as an "outbuilding."

There are no reported injuries at this time, also according to dispatch.

The coroner has not been called, and the fire has not been marked under control at this time.