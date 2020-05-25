Crews battle flames at three story apartment building in Hanover borough

The fire chief says the fire was accidental and attributed to a pinched extension cord on an overloaded circuit on the third floor of the building.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hanover Area Fire & Rescue battled flames at a three story apartment building in Hanover borough Sunday morning.

Approximately 40 firefighters took on the flames, according to officials.

The fire chief says the fire was accidental and attributed to a pinched extension cord on an overloaded circuit on the third floor of the building.

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to 11 Center Square at 5:12 a.m. for an automatic fire alarm. York County's department of emergency services said callers reported smelling smoke but saw no fire.

Upon arriving, officials requested a second alarm due to the history of the design of buildings on Center Square, which have numerous voids and concealed spaces, the chief said.

Firefighters removed the inventory of CoCo’s Bridal Boutique, a business located on the first floor, and placed it on a plastic sheet outside. The owner of the boutique was notified about the fire.

There is water damage to both second-floor apartments and the first-floor apartment.

The fire chief said smoke damage was contained to the third-floor apartment.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters, the fire chief said.

Officials say American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to 6-8 residents who will be displaced for an undetermined amount of time.