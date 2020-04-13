Crews battle flames at greenhouse in East Hempfield Township

There were no reported injuries, according to officials.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews battled flames at a greenhouse in East Hempfield Township Sunday evening, according to police dispatch.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the fire on the 2000 block of Leabrook Road.

There were no reported injuries, according to officials.

According to the East Petersburg fire chief, the cause of the fire was an equipment malfunction.