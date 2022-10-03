Crews battle early morning fire in York County

Emergency responders were dispatched to a barn fire in Peach Bottom Township at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments across the county are battling an early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a barn fire on 340 Booker Road at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to York County 911.

There are no injuries or displacements at this time. Dispatch also says that there were no animals reported inside the barn.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Delta Fire Company is investigating.

According to dispatch, the scene is still active.