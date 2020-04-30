Crayola Experience extends deadline for kids to apply for Chief 'Experience' Officer position

The entry deadline for the competition has been extended to June 14, the Easton-based attraction said

EASTON, Pa. — The Crayola Experience has extended the application deadline for the colorful position of Kid Chief "Experience" Officer at its location in Easton.

“Resumes” now will be accepted through June 14, the family attraction said.

One lucky kid will be selected to spend the day testing current and future Crayola Experience attractions and providing feedback, the company said. They will also help Crayola Experience with potential new products for the Crayola Store -- including the chance to name a future limited-edition crayon.

“Candidates should be creative young leaders who are not afraid to color outside of the lines, are bursting with ideas, and are able to represent the Crayola spirit with an engaging personality and a lively imagination,” said Victoria Lozano, senior vice president and general manager of Crayola Experience.

In addition to the experience, each CEO will receive an exciting prize package valued at $600, including a Crayola Experience gift card, four Gold annual passes, a package of Crayola 2020 products before they are available to the general public, and their personalized business cards, the family attraction said.

In addition, each CEO’s school will also receive a visit from the Crayola Experience crayon mascot, and every student will receive a free admission ticket to Crayola Experience good for one year, once schools are back in session.

To apply, parents must submit a 30-90 second video “resume” that showcases their child’s colorful personality as the kid tells why he/she is the best choice for the position and describes his/her idea for making Crayola Experience even more fun for other children.

“We want children’s unfiltered creative ideas, no matter how improbable or impractical they may seem,” Lozano said. “After all, Crayola and Crayola Experience are about helping kids’ imagination soar.”

Parents can enter their child by visiting CrayolaExperience.com/KidCEO. Children must be 6-12 years old and live within 150 miles of the Crayola Experience Easton location.

Submissions will be evaluated on the child’s personality, presentation, and ideas. All entries are subject to the Kid CEO for the Day promotion rules and must be submitted before 11:59pm ET on June 14.