Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash

At least one person was injured in the crash and the coroner is currently responding to the scene, according to Lancaster officials.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials say the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is responding after a crash on US 222 southbound in East Cocalico Township.

According to Lancaster County officials, the crash occurred on between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m.

The southbound lanes are closed in the area.

The county coroner's office is responding to the scene and at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as more information is released. 

