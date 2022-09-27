Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials say the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is responding after a crash on US 222 southbound in East Cocalico Township.
According to Lancaster County officials, the crash occurred on between Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 and Exit: US 322-Blue Ball on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m.
The southbound lanes are closed in the area.
The county coroner's office is responding to the scene and at least one person was transported to a local hospital.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as more information is released.