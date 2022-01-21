x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crash closes part of Route 230 in Lancaster County, sends one to hospital

The crash, that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital, involved two tractor trailers.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving two tractor trailers has closed a portion of Route 230 and resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Jan. 21 in West Donegal Township and has closed Route 230 at Industrial Road.

One person has been taken to the hospital, according to officials. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatch has also confirmed that part of East Harrisburg Pike on Hertzler Road in Dauphin County is also closed due to the crash.

There is no word at this time when the portion of road will be reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

You can lower your heating bill, but you need to read the fine print first | FOX43 Finds Out