Five taken to the hospital after crash in Franklin County

Two people were flown to York Hospital and three others were taken to area hospitals for medical evaluation after the crash.

On August 6 around 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 12000 block of Buchanan Trail East in Washington Township for a crash.

According to the police release, a Honda Accord driven by David Lephew, 54, of Waynesboro, was traveling east bound when it crossed over the two way left turn lane and side swiped a freightliner/tractor trailer that was traveling westbound.

That caused the outer dual tire of the trailer to dislodge from its wheel and strike a 2008 Cadillac CTS that was traveling westbound.

Police say the Honda Accord entered a side skid and struck a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck head on in the west bound lane of travel.

Then, the Accord struck a 2011 Nissan Rogue, driven by Courtney Rodgers, 31, of Dover, that was traveling westbound, and came to a final rest facing west across the two way turn lane.

