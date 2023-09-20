Tow truck operator suffers severe injuries in Lancaster County crash; police are investigating

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on the entrance ramp to Route 222 North off Route 772 in West Earl Township.

AKRON, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a crash that severely injured the driver of a tow truck.

It occurred Tuesday afternoon on Route 222 North in West Earl Township, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 2:56 p.m. for what was initially reported as a possible crash with ejection that was said to have occurred on the entrance ramp for 222 North and Route 772 (the Brownstown Entrance/Exit ramp).

When police arrived, they learned the crash involved a sedan and a tow truck. The operator of the tow truck was severely injured and taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The entrance ramp to the highway was shut down for an extended period of time while investigators processed the scene. West Earl Fire Police, Rothsville Ambulance, Ephrata Medics, and the Lancaster County Crash Team all responded to assist at the scene.