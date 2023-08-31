One person injured after crash involving elementary school bus carrying 15 Bermudian Springs students

According to officers, the driver of the school bus is at fault for the crash. He was a substitute driver and unfamiliar with the bus route.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash involving a school bus in Reading Township early Thursday morning.

According to the Reading Township Police Department, the crash occurred at East Berlin Road and Markel Run Road at 8:15 a.m. The crash involved a school bus that was transporting 15 elementary students to Bermudian Springs School.

According to officers, the driver of the school bus is at fault for the crash. He was a substitute driver and unfamiliar with the bus route.

The elementary school students were on the way to Bermudian Springs Elementary School.

The driver allegedly did not see a VW Jetta approaching from the opposite direction when he took his eyes off the road to look at his printed bus route. There was also a hill, which reportedly limited the driver's view.

The driver of the struck VW Jetta was injured and taken to York Hospital via an ambulance.

At the time, the victim's condition is unknown but they are reportedly expected to survive. All fifteen students were evaluated onside by EMTs and none were injured, according to police. All of the children's parents were notified individually by school staff.