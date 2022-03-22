Crews respond to scene of wrong-way crash on Route 30

A witness at the scene said the car drove head first into a tractor trailer without stopping.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a wrong-way crash on Route 30.

Around 9:20 a.m. on March 22, a driver in a red four-door sedan was driving on the wrong side of the road of Route 30 near North Hills Rd.

It's unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

As a result of the crash, there is a lane restriction in the area, according to 511PA.