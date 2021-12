The crash occurred on Route 30 eastbound at Leven Road in East Lampeter Township around 7:40 a.m., according to dispatch.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 eastbound at Leven Road in East Lampeter Township has closed all lanes, according to PennDOT.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 6.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Emergency dispatch has confirmed that the road way will be closed for "an extended period of time."