Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Route 15 SB Wednesday morning

Dispatch said the crash involved multiple vehicles and injuries were suffered in the incident.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:05 a.m.): The crash has been cleared.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or injuries were suffered at this time.

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 15 Southbound in Cumberland County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Route 15 southbound near mile marker 39 in Upper Allen Township.

Dispatch says multiple vehicles were involved and injuries have been suffered, but the extent and amount of either are unclear.

Crews are still on the scene attempting to open a lane of the roadway for traffic to pass.