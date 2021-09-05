Crash in Perry County leaves one dead

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Perry County on Friday left one man dead -- Peter Samuels, 44, of Carlisle.
Samuels had been traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on the 700 block of Montour Road in Tyrone Township. He passed two vehicles in a no passing zone approaching a crest in the roadway. When he tried to reenter the right lane of travel, Samuels lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on the side of the road.
The car suffered major damage, and Samuels, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.