Police investigating deadly crash on Pa. Turnpike in Lebanon County

At least one person is dead after the single-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lebanon County.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash that left at least one person dead on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash occurred on July 26 around 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 76 westbound near mile marker 263.5 in South Londonderry Township.

As a result, at least one person is dead.

State Police are investigating the incident, and more information is expected to be released in the future.